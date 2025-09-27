Infamous Yogurt Shop Murders May Be Solved—34 Years Later
CASE CLOSED
Authorities investigating the cold case involving the 1991 murders of four teenage girls at an Austin yogurt shop believe they have solved the case, the Austin American-Statesman reports. Thanks to newly available DNA testing, law enforcement officials and cold case detectives will reportedly be announcing on Monday that they have linked the infamous murders to a serial killer who died by suicide in 1999. The alleged suspect, Robert Eugene Brashers, has also been linked to at least three other murders across the U.S. as a result of advancements in DNA testing and genealogy tracing. Four young men were initially connected to the crime, with one even being sentenced to death, though his conviction was later overturned. The horrific murders of 13-year-old Amy Ayers, 15-year old Sarah Harbison, 17-year-old Eliza Thomas and 17-year-old Jennifer Harbison at an I Can’t Believe It’s Yogurt! shop in Austin had a profound impact on the community, and were recently the subject of a four-part HBO documentary series, The Yogurt Shop Murders, executive produced by Emma Stone. As a result of the identification of the suspect, the Austin Police Department is expected to consider the previously cold case now closed.