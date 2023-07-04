Infant Among Four Drowned Migrants Pulled from Rio Grande River: Texas DPS
HORRIFIC
Authorities in Texas recovered four bodies, including an infant, from the Rio Grande River, a spokesperson for the state’s Department of Public Safety said Monday. A woman and a baby were found unresponsive in the water on Saturday before a deceased male and female were respectively retrieved on Sunday and Monday, Lieutenant Christopher Olivarez tweeted. Two survivors found with the unresponsive woman and infant were handed over to U.S. Border Patrol, Olivarez added. News of the drowned migrants comes days before construction is expected to begin on a floating water barrier in parts of the Rio Grande in an effort to deter migrant crossings. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced last month that the first 1,000 feet would be deployed near Eagle Pass starting on July 7.