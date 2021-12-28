CHEAT SHEET
Infant Dies Weeks After Kentucky Tornado, Death Toll at 77
The death toll from the tornadoes that ravaged western Kentucky on Dec. 10 has risen to 77. On Monday, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announced that the latest victim was an infant who died last week due to injuries sustained in the storm two weeks earlier. Tornadoes hit Graves County particularly hard, where a number of homes and businesses are still without power. Thousands of insurance claims have been filed throughout the state. Beshear said that recovery efforts will “take years, and we’ve got to make sure that when support is needed down the road, we have it and can deploy it quickly to help these families.” More than a dozen children in Kentucky were killed by the storm.