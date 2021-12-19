Infant Siblings Found Alive in Kentucky After Tornado Pulls Them Out of Grandmother’s House
GRANDMOTHER REJOICES
Soon after they'd been placed in a bathtub for safekeeping, 15-month-old Kaden and 3-month-old Dallas were carried away when the tub was pulled into the air and out of grandmother Clara Lutz's house by a tornado.
Lutz told 14 News that she'd placed her two grandchildren in the bathtub with just a blanket, pillow and Bible just before the house started shaking. “Next thing I knew, the tub had lifted and it was out of my hands,” Lutz said. "I couldn’t hold on. I just – oh my God.”
Lutz, who'd been hit in the back of her head by the tub's water tank, went outside to find help and a sheriff quickly found the two babies in her yard—inside the bathtub that had landed upside down so that the infants were still dry in the midst of pouring rain. Across several states, at least 90 people have died from the nearly 50 tornados that hit last week.