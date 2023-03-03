Infant’s Death Linked to Bacteria in Contaminated Breast Pump: CDC
DEVASTATING
The death of an infant last year has been linked to a contaminated breast pump in a case that highlights the risks babies face from infection. The premature infant had contracted the rare Cronobacter sakazakii bacteria—the same one that caused a nationwide baby formula shortage after a recall of Abbott Nutrition baby formula last year. Investigators used genetic sequencing to connect the fatal infection to a home breast milk pump, which had been cleaned in a home sink and then reassembled without being properly dried. Samples from the mother’s breast milk and milk fortifier, as well as a pump used to feed the baby after it was hospitalized, were all negative for the bacteria. In the wake of this tragic death, health officials are warning mothers to take extra precautions when handling and sterilizing equipment involved in the breastfeeding process.