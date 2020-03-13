CHEAT SHEET
Infected Tom Hanks Tells Fans to Listen to Coronavirus Experts
Actor Tom Hanks, who has been diagnosed with the new coronavirus, tweeted a photo of himself and wife Rita Wilson, who was also infected, in isolation—along with some common sense advice to his fans. “We are taking it one-day-at-a-time,” he wrote from Australia. “There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no?” He added, “Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball”—a reference to a line from his movie A League of Their Own. Hanks revealed Wednesday that after he and Wilson had what they thought were colds, they were tested for coronavirus and diagnosed with COVID-19.