The Infinity Travel Pillow Is the Secret to Sleeping Soundly on a Plane
Traveling is an amazing experience for many reasons, but the actual process of getting to your destination can often be so uncomfortable that you arrive exhausted from lack of sleep and with back pain. This is especially the case if you have trouble sleeping in the car or during flights, as I did—until I discovered the Infinity Pillow.
The Infinity Pillow is a multifunctional travel pillow-scarf hybrid with a patented loop that provides 360-degree support which allows you to use it in a variety of different ways. For example, you can put the pillow around your neck, and then pull one end of the pillow through the other one to create neck support. Or, you can place the pillow behind you to create a back cushion. Another option is to wear the Infinity Pillow like a backpack to support both your back and neck. When you’re on a noisy plane (or in a car with screaming kids), you can loop the pillow around your neck two times and then pull one loop up to your ears for a noise-canceling effect. And by wrapping the pillow around your eyes, it blocks out light. It’s truly the best travel accessory you can invest in if you have trouble sleeping on a plane. Grab one now before your summer vacation—you’ll thank me later!
