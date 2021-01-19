COVID-19 Outbreak in California Linked to Danish Strain, Inflatable Christmas Tree Incident
BLOWING UP
A California hospital employee’s decision to show up to work in an inflatable Christmas tree costume may have helped spread a strain of COVID-19 from Denmark, The Washington Post reports. The strain, L452R, is separate from the more contagious variant of coronavirus first identified in Britain, and was first identified in California in May. According to the Post, researchers do not yet have evidence to believe that L452R is more contagious or deadlier than other variants of the virus. The strain is linked to an outbreak of the virus in Santa Clara County, California. One outbreak of L452R occurred at the county’s Kaiser Permanente San Jose Medical Center, where authorities believe a staffer member who wore an inflatable Christmas tree costume in an emergency room helped spread particles of the virus, which sickened 90 people and killed one employee.