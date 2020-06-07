Inflatable Pools Are Selling Out. Get One for Your Yard Before the Heat Becomes Unbearable 

The opening of town pools is still weeks away, if it happens at all. The idea of going to the beach to swim involves pacing to make sure you can sit six feet away from everyone. So, what’s the next best thing? Instead of going all out and having a pool built in your backyard, maybe you should instead invest in an inflatable pool instead. I spent an entire summer on my boyfriend’s roof deck, sitting in an inflatable pool that was filled with a garden hose and to which I added a floating chlorine dispenser to keep the water clean. It was the highlight of my summer, being able to soak in cool water in the sun, drink a cocktail and just, relax. Inflatable pools these days have so many options, from accessories to sizes and patterns. You can get an inflatable pool that looks as good as any above ground pool. You just have to maintain it a bit more.

The pool we decided on was perfect for two adults, around eight feet long and four feet wide. Pools are selling out everywhere, but there are so many different options available. They come in all shapes and sizes, including some Instagram-worthy ones too. Here are a few that are in stock right now:

Sable Inflatable Pool Buy on Amazon $ 100 Free Shipping

Intex Crystal Blue Inflatable Pool, 45 x 10" Buy on Amazon $ 27 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Intex 66-Inch Round Inflatable Outdoor Kids Watermelon Pool Buy on Target $ 40

FUNBOY Mini Inflatable Pool Buy on UrbanOutfitters $ 59

