Latest Figures Show Inflation Still on the Rise Despite Gas Prices Falling
UP AND UP
Consumer prices remained high in August, rising 8.3 percent from the same month a year ago, despite an organized attempt by the Federal Reserve to reign them in with aggressive interest rates. Although costs for fuel and used cars have decreased, prices for food and services like childcare are still climbing. Rent hikes, which account for nearly a third of overall inflation, are adding additional strain. The news came with shock and a shudder as markets recalculated to anticipate even more aggressive measures from the central bank. The S&P 500 dropped 2.72 percent on Tuesday morning, with Yahoo! Finance reporting that Morgan Stanley warned its investors that the market index could drop by as much as 17 percent to 27 percent in the next four months. Core inflation, which measures long-term trends excluding food and energy, re-accelerated in August as well. The inflation rate is the highest the country has dealt with since the 1980s, reported The New York Times.