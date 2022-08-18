CEO Known for $70K Pay Resigned Just Before NYT Investigation Published
INTERESTING TIMING!
Dan Price, the so-called “Best Boss in America,” resigned as chief executive of Seattle-based Gravity Payments on Wednesday, saying that his “presence has become a distraction” and that he would “focus full time on fighting false accusations made against me.” A day later, the timing of his departure appeared not to have been a coincidence. It turns out Price announced his resignation the same day he responded to questions from The New York Times, which published an exposé on his alleged pattern of bad behavior on Thursday. Previously famous for raising the minimum pay at his company to $70,000, Price now stands accused of separate incidents of rape and assault, among other alleged transgressions. He has denied wrongdoing.