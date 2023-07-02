Influencer Wakes Up After Falling Into Coma With New Baby
‘REUNITED’
The family of a social media influencer who is known for sharing lifestyle and beauty content revealed she had woken from an induced coma after suffering a brain aneurysm while 39 weeks pregnant. Jackie Miller James was also “reunited” with her baby girl–her first child with husband Austin– according to an update posted by her family on her Instagram page. James was a week away from giving birth when she suffered the aneurysm more than a month ago, according to a GoFundMe for her medical expenses. The aneurysm led to “severe brain bleeding and injury” and she “was rushed to the emergency room and into an operation where they performed an emergency C-section and brain surgery simultaneously.” In the update on Sunday, James’ family confirmed she was awake and that “the doctors have been pleased upon her latest tests, numbers, and evaluations... and is progressing more with every passing day.”