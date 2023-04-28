‘Mom Influencer’ Convicted for Bogus Kidnapping Claim
FALLOUT
Katie Sorensen, a white ‘mom influencer’ from Sonoma County, California, has been convicted for making a false report of a crime against a Latino couple in December 2020. Sadie and Eddie Martinez called Sorensen’s claims against them—which went viral on social media after Sorensen posted a video claiming the couple followed her and her children around a crafts store—a clear case of racial profiling. In her video, Sorensen described the couple as people who “didn’t look necessarily clean cut,” and claimed they left her “paralyzed” with fear. “This verdict will enable us to hold Ms. Sorensen accountable for her crime, while at the same time helping to exonerate the couple that was falsely accused of having attempted to kidnap two young children," Sonoma County District Attorney Carla Rodriguez said in a statement to NBC News.