CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
‘Mom Influencer’ Gets 90 Days in Jail for False Kidnapping Claims
Locked up
Read it at NBC News
A judge handed down a 90-day jail sentence to the white “mom influencer” from California who falsely accused a Latino couple of trying to abduct her kids in a craft store parking lot. Katie Sorensen reported the imagined kidnapping to police on Dec. 7, 2020, and later uploaded a viral video recounting the ordeal to Instagram, according to a press release. She would even appear on the local news show to discuss the event. But after authorities began looking into her account, they found her version of events to be pure fiction. A court convicted Sorensen earlier this year for making the false report; now, she’s set to spend 90 days in jail, though she can serve 60 of those in a work release program, NBC News reported.