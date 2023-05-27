CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Influencer on Chinese TikTok Died After Viral Challenge
PK CHALLENGE
Read it at CNN
Hong Kong-based influencer Sanqiange, a.k.a. Brother Three Thousand, was found dead shortly after participating in a challenge on Douyin, TikTok’s sister app, that involved him drinking large amounts of the clear Chinese liquor Baijiu, CNN reported. Sanqiange was participating in a “PK” challenge, a competition that involves influencers going head-to-head for prizes, a friend of the influencer told Shangyou News. “I don’t know how much he had consumed before I tuned in. But in the latter part of the video, I saw him finish three bottles before starting on a fourth,” the friend told the outlet.