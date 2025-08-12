Influencer Pilot, 19, Stuck in Antarctica After Unauthorized Landing

A 19-year-old influencer has been left stranded in Antarctica following a daring round the world fundraising attempt. Ethan Guo set off last year to become the youngest person to fly solo to all seven continents while raising money for childhood cancer research. He was detained and charged by authorities in Chile on suspicion of lying about his flight plan, reported the Associated Press. Prosecutors say Guo had clearance only to fly over Punta Arenas, near the southernmost point of Chile, on his single-engine light aircraft Cessna 182Q, but continued south and landed on the Antarctica coast. The charges have now been dropped after Guo managed to strike a deal which will see him donate $30,000 to a children’s cancer charity, leave Chile as soon as possible, and stay away from the Chilean territory for three years. He had been ordered to stay in Chilean territory pending the charges, and has been stranded for the past six weeks on an Antarctic military base in Chilean territory due to poor weather conditions and his aircraft being deemed unfit to fly. “I sincerely hope they give [approval] to me soon so that I and my plane can continue with my original mission,” Guo told the AP.