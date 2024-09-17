Influencer Widow Sued for $195K in Unpaid Rent After Hubby’s Suicide
MOUNTAIN OF DEBT
The high life seems to be slipping ever further through the fingers of an Instagram socialite whose husband died by suicide earlier this year. The New York Post reports that influencer Candice Miller, widow of late real estate developer Brandon Miller, has been sued by her former landlord for failing to pay roughly $195,000 in rent on a glitzy Park Avenue property. While Candice Miller rose to fame as one half of sister blogging duo Mama & Tata—posting snaps and clips of her luxurious lifestyle online featuring $800 facials, personal chefs, and elegant European getaways—her husband was secretly toiling under an ever growing mountain of debt. Unable to appease his creditors, he took his own life in July, leaving a note instructing his wife to right the family’s ship with payouts from his life insurance policies. In addition to the New York landlord, a mortgage lender has already sued Candice Miller for about $800,000 in interest and missed payments, with her yacht, MillerTime, also being repossessed.