Influencer Wife Defends Jailed Husband’s Vile Mid-Air Meltdown

Andy Cohen served up some brutal critiques of former pro tennis player Martina Navratilova this week after she posted that surrogacy is “wrong.” The Bravo icon, who has fathered two kids through surrogacy, said Tuesday that Navratilova’s viral comments were simply backwards. “What Martina tweeted was, ‘Surrogacy is wrong.’ She said, ‘Surrogacy is just wrong. Sometimes you can’t have it all.’ Well, here’s the deal, that’s just ill-informed and dumb,” he said. “And yes, we will talk about it at the reunion.” Cohen is largely connected to Navratilova through her wife, Real Housewives of Miami star Julia Lemigova, who he tried to ask about the controversy when she appeared on the July 30 episode of What What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. She tried to defend Navratilova by saying that her comment was “out of context,” but Cohen wouldn’t accept that as an excuse. “Basically, she’s uninformed on the issue, so I just think she’s not informed,” the TV host, 57, said. “It’s a bad take. What can I tell you? She’s just wrong.” Lemigova, 53, feels differently than her wife Navratilova, 68, about the controversial subject. “Well, you know, Martina and I share a bed, but we don’t share a brain. And we not always agree on different views, but I believe in surrogacy,” she said. “And I completely disagree with her comments.”
Partner updateAD BY QVCQVC's Bose Essentials Are Music to an Audiophile's EarsSOUND EFFECTSFrom speakers and soundbars to headphones and earbuds, QVC offers the best Bose gear to fit your listening needs.
Shop with ScoutedThis $11 Natural Deodorant Smells Like a Designer PerfumeAMBER AURAHumble's new aluminum-free deodorant scent smells more like a luxe Le Labo fragrance than a non-toxic deo.
Shop with ScoutedUnveil Your Inner Rebel With These Chic Women's EssentialsAWE STRUCKSave 15% on Road To Awe's selection of standout tops, dresses, and more.
Despite her recent American Eagle ad controversy, Sydney Sweeney’s career is reaching new heights. Now, the Euphoria actress, 27, is rumored to have a part in the highly anticipated sequel to The Devil Wears Prada after she was reportedly spotted on set. A celebrity fan X account posted a video of a hooded blonde figure believed to be Sweeney exiting a star trailer. The figure was making great attempts to keep her identity a secret, wearing dark sunglasses and carrying a large umbrella, accompanied by Emily Blunt, 42, who is returning to star as Emily Charlton in the sequel. Other stars from the 2006 release have joined the cast, including Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Stanley Tucci. Variety reported that other Hollywood stars will also join, including Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, and B.J. Novak. The plot will follow magazine editor Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep) as she navigates the flagging magazine industry, running up against Emily Charlton, her former assistant-turned-industry rival, in Priestly’s quest to secure advertising funds from Carlton’s luxury group. This might be a fitting movie for Sweeney, who was recently mired in controversy for her advertising side hustle.
Influencer Wife Defends Jailed Husband’s Vile Mid-Air Meltdown
An influencer has claimed her jailed executive husband was going through a mental health episode when he was caught on camera threatening to rape a flight attendant. Salman Iftikhar, founder of recruitment firm Staffing Match, was sentenced to 15 months in prison this week after he became drunk and disruptive on a flight from London to Lahore, Pakistan, and started threatening flight attendants with physical and sexual violence. “Don’t tell me what to do, you racist f---ing bitch. I know where you are from in Cardiff. The floor of your hotel will be blown up and it will disappear,” he told a female flight attendant, adding, “You will be dragged by your hair from your room and gang-raped and set on fire.” Following his sentencing, his wife, Abeer Rizv, a model in Pakistan, posted a message to her Instagram Story that read: “Mental health is not a joke. Behind every story, there’s pain you don’t see.” Following his arrest in 2023, Iftikhar’s company went bankrupt after amassing $22.8 million in debt. His victim told the court she had been left traumatized by the experience, which had “broken” her.
A deadly “flesh-eating” bacteria that thrives in warm seawater is on the rise this summer across the southeastern coast of the United States. At least five people have died this year in Florida, four in Louisiana, and one in North Carolina after being infected with the Vibriodies vulnificus bacteria. The bacteria can enter the body through open wounds and cause the surrounding tissue to die, a condition known as necrotizing fasciitis, or can be spread by eating contaminated foods, especially raw oysters. If the infection progresses, it can enter the bloodstream and cause sepsis. About one in five patients infected with Vibrio vulnificus dies. Although still rare, experts say it’s unusual to have so many cases so early in the summer, especially since hurricane season has only just started. The bacteria can linger in hurricane floodwater, but something else must have triggered the pathogens more than usual this year. As ocean temperatures rise, cases have also been found farther north, including in New York, Connecticut, and Maryland. The infections can be treated with antibiotics, meaning it’s important to seek medical care if symptoms—such as redness, swelling, and “bull’s-eye” blisters—emerge.
Video shows thick smoke engulfing the cabin of a KLM Royal Dutch Airlines flight after a passenger’s power bank burst into flames minutes after take-off. Footage taken by journalist Simone Malagoli and obtained by CBS News shows passengers covering their faces and cabin crew putting out the blaze using fire extinguishers on a flight between São Paulo, Brazil, and Amsterdam. “Smoke was detected on board due to a burning power bank,” the airline said, adding that the crew “quickly extinguished the device” before the jet continued on to land safely with no injuries on Tuesday. Portable chargers powered by lithium-ion cells are allowed only in carry-on bags because of overheating risks. The incident comes a month after a Delta jet diverted to Fort Myers, Florida, when a battery pack ignited. Federal Aviation Administration data reported late last year show lithium-battery fires on U.S. flights have soared 388 percent since 2015, now erupting nearly twice a week. Eighty-seven percent of flight attendants said in a recent survey that they’re worried about such blazes. The poll also found that a quarter of passengers packed lithium batteries in their checked bags.
The Trump administration is planning to send immigrants to a violent prison packed full of murderers that has a bloody history, and a popular rodeo, according to people familiar with the matter. The Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola houses around 3,400 inmates, 70 percent of whom are serving a life sentence. Over 90 percent of inmates are violent offenders. Even still, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency plans to ship immigrant detainees there, with 450 beds made available to help the administration’s deportation push. Eunice Cho, senior counsel at the American Civil Liberties Union’s National Prison Project, said this plan is astounding, especially given the facility’s violent history and reputation. “The idea of placing people in a brutal prison for alleged violations of immigration law is profoundly disturbing,” he told the Wall Street Journal. “There is a very long history of abuses at this particular facility.” He argued that the use of sites like Angola and the so-called “Alligator Alcatraz” for detaining immigrants is an attempt to sow “sadistic terror in immigrant communities.” A particularly bloody period in the 60s and 70s, marked by routine knife attacks, cemented the facility’s grim reputation. Bizarrely, it is also known for its rodeo, held in an arena that seats 10,000 people.
A dream cruise turned into a nightmare Thursday when a passenger aboard Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas, the world’s biggest cruise ship, was injured when a waterslide panel shattered mid-ride. According to the cruise line, the incident occurred when an acrylic glass panel broke off the slide. “Our team provided medical care to an adult guest when acrylic glass broke off a water slide as the guest passed through the slide,” a Royal Caribbean Group spokesperson said, reported ABC News. “The guest is being treated for his injuries.” The spokesperson said the guest is in a stable condition. The company has not disclosed the severity of the injuries or identified the individual. The waterslide has been shut down pending an investigation. It’s not clear where the vessel was sailing to and from. It’s the third alarming incident aboard the vessel in recent weeks. In late July, a passenger plunged off the edge of its infinity pool. “Our crew immediately attended to the guest and fortunately, the guest did not experience any injuries,” a spokesperson told People. In the same week, a crew member died after falling overboard near the Bahamas.
More than three decades after Home Alone catapulted Macaulay Culkin to global fame, the actor is setting the record straight. The 44-year-old former child star made a rare appearance on the YouTube show Hot Ones, where he dished on fan theories from the beloved 1990 Christmas classic and its 1992 sequel. He denied ad-libbing the line, “You guys give up? Or are you thirsty for more?” but he did take credit for one moment. “When I was at the grocery store, it’s like: ‘Where are your parents? Why won’t you tell me?’ and I said: ‘Because you’re a stranger.’ That one was mine. I did a lot of that kind of stuff,” Culkin told host Sean Evans. Culkin also confirmed a long-standing rumor that the photo of Buzz’s “girlfriend” was actually a crew member’s son dressed up. “As far as I know, yes, I mean, you’d have to ask Chris, but that’s what I was told. Apparently that was the gag,” he said, referring to director Chris Columbus. The actor paused his acting career in 1995. Explaining the decision in an episode on the Kate Hudson and Oliver Hudson’s Sibling Revelry podcast in March, Culkin said he “was tired.”
A blazing wildfire sparked an emergency evacuation Thursday, causing thousands of residents to leave their homes. Southern California firefighters were battling to tame the blaze, dubbed the “Canyon Fire,” near Lake Piru, a reservoir around 60 miles northwest of Los Angeles, after it expanded from 30 to roughly 1,500 acres in just a few hours, according to the New York Times. Evacuation orders and warnings were issued to more than 16,000 Ventura and Los Angeles County residents as triple-digit heat and tinder-dry brush drove flames toward the Santa Clarita suburb of Valencia—though Six Flags Magic Mountain amusement park remained outside the danger zone. Around 150 firefighters mounted what county spokesman Andrew Dowd called a “significant initial attack,” while reinforcements were summoned overnight with temperatures hovering near 100°F. Supervisor Kathryn Barger used X to urge locals to leave “when first responders say GO,” the Red Cross opened a shelter at College of the Canyons, and Pierce College readied stalls for displaced horses. The Canyon Fire erupted as the Gifford Fire farther north topped 99,000 acres and stayed only 15 percent contained.
Euphoria and Saltburn star Jacob Elordi, 28, and nepo baby Olivia Jade Giannulli, 25, have ended their relationship after years of dating, People reported. Elordi and Giannulli have been spotted in paparazzi photos vacationing together, attending events and out with friends since 2021 but have not officially confirmed their relationship. After a reported split in 2022, a source told People that Elordi and Giannulli were together again and “getting serious.” However, Elordi declined to answer questions about his relationship status in his 2023 GQ Man of the Year profile. “I appreciate you giving me the space,” he adding to the speculation about his relationship with Giannulli after they continued to be spotted together. Giannulli is the daughter of fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli and actress Lori Loughlin, of Full House fame and infamy after she was sentenced to two months in prison for her role in the college admissions scandal. Elordi was recently spotted alongside model ex-girlfriend Kai Gerber, daughter of model Cyndi Crawford, at fellow model Cara Delevingne’s L.A. birthday, E! News reported. Elordi and Giannulli’s reps did not respond to People’s request for confirmation.