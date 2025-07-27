Cheat Sheet
Influential Musical Satirist Tom Lehrer Dies at 97

JACK OF ALL TRADES
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.27.25 4:44PM EDT 
Satirist Tom Lehrer passed away at 97-years-old.
Ted Streshinsky/Getty Images

Iconic musical satirist Tom Lehrer has passed away at 97-years-old. Friends of Lehrer confirmed that the math prodigy, who pioneered the genre of satirical songs, died at his home in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Saturday. Lehrer started out studying mathematics at Harvard, earning his bachelor’s degree at just 18 years old. He then completed his master’s at Harvard the following year and began his Ph.D. at Harvard and Columbia University, though he never finished his thesis. On the side, Lehrer would write songs for fun, and his classmates quickly recognized his talent for songwriting. They encouraged him to produce an album, “Songs by Tom Lehrer,” which ended up selling around half a million copies. Lehrer then began performing at nightclubs in cities like New York and Los Angeles, and even held concerts in Canada and overseas. His songs focused primarily on social and political issues. Lehrer decided to quit performing multiple times throughout his career, but ultimately stopped in 1967. He still continued writing songs, including “Silent E” for PBS’s children show The Electric Company, and performed at a rally for Sen. George S. McGovern’s presidential campaign. Yet, Lehrer’s main focus always remained on teaching, whether that be at Harvard, M.I.T., or the University of California, Santa Cruz.

Read it at Variety

2
Comedian Reveals Price to Play Taylor Swift Song at his Show
MASTERMIND
Katie Francis 

Reporter

Published 07.27.25 5:37PM EDT 
Marc Maron
Maya Dehlin Spach/WireImage

Marc Maron has revealed just how much it cost to cover one of Taylor Swift’s hit songs in his new stand-up show, Panicked. Talking to Vulture about getting the rights to cover the song Bigger Than the Whole Sky from Taylor Swift’s album Midnights, Maron, 61, revealed: “I think it came out to $50K, around that. I did everything I could to get the joke in front of her.” The comedian agreed that it was a “good” price for the hit—but later explained that the $50,000 only bought him 60 seconds of it. Maron first went to co-writer Jack Antonoff, texting the musician and admitting that he was “running out of money” on the project and would likely end up paying for the rights out of his own pocket. Thankfully, it all came together in the end. “It was doable. We made enough money,” Maron said, explaining that he couldn’t imagine the show going on without the song.

Read it at Us Weekly

3
Aaron Rodgers Speaks out on Mystery Wife
END GAME
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.27.25 3:02PM EDT 
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has broken his silence on his new mystery wife.
Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers has finally opened up about his mystery wife. The 41-year-old football star shared details about his partner, Brittani, at a Pittsburgh Steelers training camp. “When you meet the right one and you’re with the right one, your whole world changes in a second,” he said. Rodgers added that he has “got the most incredible wife“ and “I just really love her and I’m so thankful to have her by my side at the end.” Rumors began circulating that Rodgers had secretly gotten married after he was spotted sporting a black band on his wedding finger in early May. Later in June, the quarterback confirmed that he had gotten married during a press conference after signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He had also mentioned on The Pat McAfee Show in 2024 that he was in a “serious relationship.” “When you have that stability and that rock behind you at the house, you feel like you can do anything,” Rogers said Saturday. Rodgers was previously engaged to actress Shailene Woodley in 2021 before the pair broke off their engagement, and also dated actress Olivia Munn and former race car driver Danica Patrick.

Read it at The U.S. Sun

4
Beyoncé Reunites With Popular Girl Group in Final Tour Stop
INDEPENDENT WOMEN
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Published 07.27.25 4:14PM EDT 
Destiny's Child
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella

Beyoncé was joined by two very special guest as she wrapped the final performance of her “Cowboy Carter” tour. During a segment transition at her show in Las Vegas, Beyoncé brought out Destiny’s Child members Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland to perform the hit songs that made the three singers famous, including Bootylicious and Lose My Breath. The ladies, who haven’t been seen on stage together since Beyoncé’s historic Beychella set, did not miss a beat as they strutted around and then introduced the Cowboy Carter star’s oldest daughter, Blue Ivy. “If someone had told me a while ago that Beyoncé would leave the stage with Destiny’s Child for her ACTUAL child to perform, i simply wouldn’t have believed it,” wrote one X commentator in disbelief at the moment, which was captured in clips on social media. Another commentator added, “Beyoncé always brings her girls out on the biggest stages in the world to remind everyone that this is her legacy.”

5
Steve Jobs’ Daughter Ties the Knot at Glitzy Wedding in English Countryside
DREAM WEDDING
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 07.27.25 2:08PM EDT 
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 02: Eve Jobs attends the WSJ. Magazine 2022 Innovator Awards at Museum of Modern Art on November 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Steve Jobs’ daughter, Eve Jobs, has married her beau, British Olympian Harry Charles, in a glitzy ceremony at the Estelle Manor in Oxfordshire. Jessica Springsteen, Bruce Springsteen’s daughter, served as Jobs’ bridesmaid with Jessica Gates Nassar, daughter of Bill and Melinda Gates, also in attendance alongside former Vice President Kamala Harris and Dua Lipa’s fiancé, Callum Turner. The ceremony featured a performance from Sir Elton John for the cool fee of $1.3 million. Jobs and Charles first made their relationship public in August 2024, when the professional equestrian show jumper competed at the 2024 Paris Olympics. It’s rumored that a shared love of horses first brought the pair together, with Jobs an experienced rider in her own right, having held an interest in the sport since the tender age of two.

Read it at ENews

6
Tim Walz Ditches Governors’ Association Over Lack of Trump Pushback
IT'S NOT ME, IT'S YOU
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 07.27.25 1:43PM EDT 
Tim Walz doesn't own a single stock.

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz plans to leave the National Governors’ Association, a bipartisan group that brings together the 50 states’ top executives, in protest against the organization’s failure to push back against President Donald Trump’s policies. He’s joined by Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, who has also grown disillusioned with the group for “not living up to the most fundamental aspect of its mission statement,” a source told ABC News. Incoming vice-chair, Democratic Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, said he’s aware of discontent among the ranks but remains optimistic about the future. “I think a lot of the frustration … is justified, because I don’t think this organization has really moved with a sense of urgency on some of these topics that they needed to," he said. “I think they also know that I hear their frustrations, and I plan on addressing their frustrations.” The Daily Beast has reached out to Walz’s office for comment.

Read it at ABC News

7
Cult Movie Gets Sequel 20 Years After Beloved Original
REMATCH
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 07.27.25 5:11PM EDT 
Published 07.27.25 1:03PM EDT 
The director of the classic film "Bend It Like Beckham" confirmed that a sequel is in the works.
Sundance/WireImage

Bend It Like Beckham will be getting a sequel 20 years after its original release. Director Gurinder Chadha told Deadline that the iconic movie will return in 2027, the same year as the film’s 25th anniversary and the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil. “I’m excited to revisit the original characters and revive the enduring story and build on the legacy we helped to create for the women’s game,” Chadha said. She revealed that the original cast, including stars Parminder Nagra and Keira Knightley, are aware that a sequel is being produced but want to see a script before they commit. “I’m pretty certain that everyone’s going to want to come back,” Chadha said, adding that “everything hinges on the script and if the original cast likes it.” She said that she also wants to include cameos from members of England’s Lionesses, who are facing off against Spain in the Euro 2025 final on Sunday. Chadha noted that the rise of women’s soccer over the past two years inspired her to make this sequel, which will either be a feature film or a television series. “Let’s hope we can bring back that same joy and feel good about putting women and girls on the map like we did 23 years ago,” she said.

Read it at Deadline

8
Leno Calls for Late Night to Drop Partisan Politics: ‘Why Shoot for Just Half an Audience?’
PLAY NICE
Will Neal 

Reporter

Published 07.27.25 12:31PM EDT 

Jay Leno thinks his former fellow late-night show hosts are alienating audiences with their barbs and jabs against the Trump administration. “I love political humor, don’t get me wrong,” the veteran TV host told the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute in an interview. “But it’s just what happens when people wind up cozying too much to one side or the other. Why shoot for just half an audience all the time? You know, why not try to get the whole. I mean, I like to bring people into the big picture.” Leno’s sit-down was recorded on July 15—before CBS announced it would be cancelling long-time Trump critic Stephen Colbert’s Late Show. Coming after the network settled a defamation suit with Trump for $16 million, the cancellation also sparked criticism of parent company Paramount given its concurrent efforts to secure Federal Trade Commission approval on a lucrative merger with production giant Skydance.

Read it at Mediaite

9
Medieval Knight’s Remains Found Under Former Ice Cream Shop
FROZEN IN TIME
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 07.27.25 11:26AM EDT 
A skeleton belonging to a medieval knight was found under an ice cream parlor in Poland.
Piotr Wittman/gdansk.pl

Archaeologists have discovered what they believe to be the remains of a medieval knight under a former ice cream parlor in Poland. The city released a statement earlier this month announcing that researchers had found the remains while excavating the site of the ice cream shop, which opened in the 1960s. ArcheoScan, a Polish archaeological company, discovered the well-preserved, full skeleton inside the remains of a coffin. Its researchers have deduced after initial examinations that the man was around 40 years old and 5 feet 6 inches tall. They said that the tombstone had been there for over 700 years and featured the image of an armored knight holding a shield carved into it. Popular Mechanics reported that the coat of arms on the engraved shield had faded away, so researchers have not been able to deduce whom the knight served. ArcheoScan has been examining the area since 2023, after developers bought the site. In 2024, they found the remains of a church built in 1140 as well as more than 200 medieval graves nearby.

Read it at People

10
Superhero Flick Flying to $230M Global Box Office Opening
FANTASTIC FILM
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Updated 07.27.25 11:19AM EDT 
Published 07.27.25 11:15AM EDT 
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 15: Joseph Quinn, Pedro Pascal, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Vanessa Kirby attend "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" Sydney Launch Event at Hoyts Entertainment Quarter on July 15, 2025 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)
Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

The Fantastic Four: First Steps has clinched the sixth-best opening for a post-Covid Marvel Cinematic release, with a projected take-in of around $120-$125 million, Deadline reported. The Disney-Marvel popcorn flick is the fourth film to cross the $100M-plus opening this year, with Friday’s first-day previews taking in $57 million, making it the second-highest opening of 2025 just behind A Minecraft Movie‘s $57.1 million. Ahead of box office projections, the movie appears to be headed to a global opening of around $220-$230 million, Deadline reported. At the helm of the film as the Fantastics are actors Joseph Quinn as the Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as The Thing, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm, and Pedro Pascal as Mister Fantastic, with Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal. As they have been making the rounds to promote the film, Pascal and a pregnant Kirby’s chemistry off-screen has been turning heads. “I mean, who wouldn’t want to marry Pedro? He’s the best ever,” Kirby told UK’s Hits Radio when asked about their characters being married in the film. Kirby, who is reportedly in a relationship with former lacrosse player Paul Rabil, called Pascal “one of my favorite people in the world.” Warner Bros’ new Superman, directed by James Gunn, came in second on Friday at $7.1 million, with Deadline estimating that the film will make $24.5 million over the three-day weekend.

Read it at Deadline

