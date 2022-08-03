Alex Jones Admits Sandy Hook Shooting Was ‘100 Percent Real’
ABOUT-FACE
Far-right conspiracy hawker Alex Jones conceded to the truth while under oath Wednesday, if only for a moment. On his second day of testimony in the defamation case brought against him by the parents of a 6-year-old boy who was killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre, Jones told the courtroom he believed the school shooting actually happened. “Especially since I’ve met the parents,” Jones said, according to the Associated Press. “It’s 100 percent real.” The admission was a far cry from the provocateur’s past rhetoric on the shooting, which largely fell along the lines of claiming it was a “false flag” operation using “crisis actors” masterminded by the government. “The media still ran with lies that I was saying that it wasn't real on air yesterday,” Jones continued on Wednesday. “It's incredible. They won't let me take it back. They just want to keep me in the position of being the Sandy Hook man.”