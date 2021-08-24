‘Dumbass’: InfoWars’ Alex Jones Slams Trump for Sensible Vaccine Advice

With COVID-19 surging throughout the country, Donald Trump did the sensible thing this weekend and told supporters at a rally that they should get vaccinated. The potentially life-saving advice is not sitting well with InfoWars conspiracy theorist and fair weather Trump supporter Alex Jones—who ripped the ex-president on his radio show. “Shame on you, Trump— seriously,” Jones said, according to Mediate. “If you don't have the good sense to save yourself and your political career, that’s OK. At least you’re going to get some good Republicans elected, and we like you, but my God, maybe you’re not that bright. Maybe Trump’s actually a dumbass.” At the rally in Alabama, Trump was booed by some in the audience when he recommended vaccines. Alabama has the lowest vaccination rate in the country—and one of the highest daily case counts.
