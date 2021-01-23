Infowars’ Alex Jones, Still a Loser
SEE YOU IN COURT
Infowars’ Alex Jones has failed to stop the parents of Sandy Hook massacre victims from suing him for defamation—again. Jones insanely claimed on air that the 2012 mass shooting that killed 20 small children and six adults was a hoax intended to spark gun control. His lawyers claimed such conspiracy theories are just a part of “American political discourse” and protected by the First Amendment, according to the Austin American-Statesman. But Texas’ highest court rejected that argument without comment, ruling that the suits against Jones and Infowars can go forward, as two lower courts had also decided. “We are pleased Mr. Jones is learning that his frivolous efforts to delay this case will not spare him from the reckoning to come,” family lawyer Mark Bankston said.