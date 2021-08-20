Infowars Host Who Appeared Alongside Alex Jones on Jan. 6 Is Charged
NABBED
An Infowars host who appeared in photos on Jan. 6 on a stage outside of the U.S. Capitol with the conspiracy theory website’s founder Alex Jones, was charged Friday in connection with the riot. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in D.C. charged Owen Shroyer with unlawfully entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds, and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. He is one of the most prominent people to be charged in connection with the riot, alongside a handful of other right-wing broadcasters.
Leading up to the attack, Shroyer featured in videos on Infowars’ website promoting demonstrations in D.C. on Jan. 5 and Jan. 6, the complaint said. A report earlier this year suggested that the Justice Department and the FBI were investigating whether other right-wing influencers, including Jones and Roger Stone, had played a role in the Capitol attack after promoting falsehoods about a stolen 2020 presidential election. Jones has not been charged.