Infowars Host Begs Judge to Drop Riot Charges: I’m Like Jesus!
OH, SURE
In a truly bizarre attempt to get his charges dismissed for his alleged role in the Capitol riots, Infowars host Jonathon Owen Shroyer compared his conduct to that of Jesus Christ or the Dalai Lama. The comparison was among several arguments Shroyer made in a Thursday motion to dismiss the two misdemeanors charges he faces in connection with the Capitol riots. He also insisted that he’s a member of the press and that the government invited him onto federal grounds by removing the barricades that allowed hundreds of rioters to eventually break into the building. Shroyer also argued that if his actions that day “amount to disorderly conduct, then Jesus Christ or the Dalai Lama would have been arrested for trying to be a peacemaker.”
Prosecutors allege that the host of the Infowars program War Room With Owen Shroyer marched to the Capitol with several other Trump supporters. He was heard on a video telling the crowd: “Today we march for the Capitol because on this historic January 6, 2021, we have to let our Congressmen and women know, and we have to let Mike Pence know, they stole the election, we know they stole it, and we aren’t going to accept it!” Shroyer was then seen on video on the west side of the Capitol and the top of the stairs on the east side of the federal building, according to charging documents.