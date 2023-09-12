InfoWars Host Sent to Prison After ‘Amping Up’ Jan. 6 Rioters
LOCK HIM UP
InfoWars’ Owen Shroyer is finally going to prison. The commentator for the far-right conspiracy theory outlet was sentenced to 60 days behind bars on Tuesday for his role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Although Shroyer never entered the Capitol building, he shadowed his boss Alex Jones on Capitol grounds and, according to U.S. District Judge Tim Kelly, was involved in “amping up” the mob during the riot and spreading baseless claims of election fraud. He was convicted of a misdemeanor offense of breaching a restricted area because he had already been court-ordered to stay away from the area in 2019 for interrupting a House impeachment hearing to express his views that Donald Trump was innocent. On Jan. 6, Shroyer and Jones marched with Trump supporters and leaders of “Stop the Steal” groups toward the Capitol while chanting into a megaphone. Jones has not been charged. Shroyer defended himself by saying that he was trying to get the mob’s attention so that he could get them to retreat from the Capitol. But Kelly didn’t buy that, saying surveillance video didn’t show that Shroyer attempted to quell the uproar. After his sentencing, Shroyer said in an InfoWars video that he was a “martyr for free speech” and would appeal his case.