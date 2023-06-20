Alex Jones’ InfoWars Buddy to Plead Guilty in Jan. 6 Trial
A DIFFERENT TUNE
Owen Shroyer, an Infowars host with a history of peddling Pizzagate and other fringe conspiracy theories, is expected to plead guilty to at least one charge related to his participation in the Capitol riot. Shroyer’s change-of-plea hearing is set for Friday, according to a Tuesday court filing. The host of The War Room With Owen Shroyer and a longtime lackey to Infowars owner Alex Jones, Shroyer was charged with four misdemeanor counts, including disorderly conduct and entering a restricted area of Capitol grounds, in Aug. 2021. It was not immediately clear to which charge or charges Shroyer planned to plead guilty. Shroyer, who has claimed he was acting a journalist on Jan. 6, vowed to fight the charges after his arrest. “There’s a lot of questions, some I have answers to, some I don’t... I plan on declaring innocence of these charges because I am,” he said in a video on Infowars at the time, according to the Associated Press.