‘Feels Good to Be in the Capitol Baby!’: Feds Charge InfoWars ‘Video Editor’ Who Filmed Himself at Riots

Sam Montoya, a video editor for Alex Jones’ InfoWars website, has been arrested for storming the Capitol on Jan. 6, court documents say. He faces four charges, including disorderly and disruptive conduct in a Capitol building. In an InfoWars video hosted by Owen Shroyer, called “Eye witness account of Ashley Babbitt’s execution,” Montoya described his experience at the Capitol, recalling how he heard gunshots. The video then showed “exclusive” footage shot by Montoya of the Speaker’s Lobby inside the Capitol. Montoya, who lacked press credentials, repeatedly claimed he was a journalist as he attempted to navigate the crowds inside the building, according to court documents. “Here we are in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., in the Capitol building, it has officially been stormed by Trump supporters,” Montoya says. “It feels good to be in the Capitol baby!” he exclaimed at one point.