Snag an Easy-to-Read Thermometer While It’s on Sale

    Daniel Modlin

    Commerce Staff Writer

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Scouted/Getty Images

    Taking your temperature shouldn’t be difficult, especially when knowing it may be more important than ever. I personally can’t stand those under the tongue thermometers—they’re always sliding around and falling out. Instead, now is the perfect time to invest in an Infrared, point and click thermometer while it’s on sale on Amazon.

    The Vibeey Thermometer allows you to take temperature readings with the press of a button. It takes just one second to get an accurate reading, and the temperature appears on the display screen. It’s easily portable so you can take it anywhere, and best of all, the screen flashes green, orange, red, depending on the temperature it takes, to help you out if you’re unsure what constitutes a fever.

