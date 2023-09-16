Ingraham: Special Counsel ‘Trying to Prejudice’ Trump D.C. Case
OF COURSE
By making a request for a “narrowly tailored” gag order on Donald Trump in light of the indicted former president’s frequent public statements attacking the judge, jury pool, witnesses and prosecutors in his Jan. 6-related case in Washington, D.C., special counsel Jack Smith is actually the one who is “trying to prejudice” the case, Fox News host Laura Ingraham insisted Friday. Smith’s request, citing several of Trump’s posts on Truth Social and his long track record of similarly inflammatory comments, states that the defendant “threatens to undermine the integrity of these proceedings and prejudice the jury pool.” But to Ingraham, Trump’s hands are for some reason clean here, while the same cannot be said of the special counsel’s office. “The allegations of possible witness intimidation—just raising that possibility in the petition itself—that shows us that if anyone is trying to prejudice this case, it’s Smith’s office!” the Fox host exclaimed. Judge Tanya Chutkan, the target of a death threat allegedly made by a Texas woman last month, has already imposed a standard protective order relating to how Trump can view and handle evidence against him.