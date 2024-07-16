The crowd didn’t quite know how to react when country star Ingrid Andress took the field on Monday at the annual Home Run Derby and sang the national anthem in a way you wouldn’t expect from a four-time Grammy nominee. Said one social media user, her rendition was “interesting.” Now, the “Wishful Drinking” singer has shared why her performance was so wobbly.

On Tuesday, Andress took to social media to explain why her voice had failed her. “I’m not gonna bullshit y’all, I was drunk last night,” she wrote in a photo posted to Twitter/X, Instagram, and Facebook. “I’m checking myself into a facility today to get the help I need.”

Andress’ name has been synonymous with drinking, as her hit “Wishful Drinking” with Sam Hunt is about just that. In November 2022, Andress hosted “Drinkin' With Ingrid Andress” on CMT.

Keeping with the theme, Andress has done interviews surrounding other drunk topics, like one with iHeart Radio, where she said “[Drunk me] is so confident,” as she played a game about drunk texting, “Drunk me is just a fiery queen.”

But drinking has apparently turned into a bit of a problem for the rising star—and she apologized for disappointing fans while under the influence. “That was not me last night. I apologize to MLB, all the fans, and this country I love so much for that rendition. I’ll let y’all know how rehab is. I hear it’s super fun.”