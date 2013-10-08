Inhofe Feels ‘Great’ After Heart Surgery

CHEAT SHEET
Oklahoma Republican Sen. Jim Inhofe said Tuesday that he feels “great” after undergoing emergency quadruple bypass surgery on Friday. Inhofe, 78, had been rushed into surgery after a routine test showed he had five arteries severely blocked. Inhofe said he had never had any heard problems before and hadn’t felt any symptoms of blocked arteries. Inhofe decided to have the surgery in Tulsa, so his children and grandchildren could visit him. “I’m going to be an Olympian,” he joked to The Oklahoman. He said it will be a few days before he is well enough to fly back to Washington.