Swindler Art Dealer’s Colleague Pleads Guilty in Massive Fraud
CONFESSION
Robert Newland, a former colleague of disgraced art dealer and convicted fraudster Inigo Philbrick, pleaded guilty to a count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud last week in connection with Philbrick’s crimes, The Art Newspaper reports. “Robert Newland conspired with Inigo Philbrick to take advantage of the lack of transparency in the art market to defraud art collectors, investors, and lenders in order to finance Philbrick’s art business,” U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said in a statement. “Newland has now admitted his guilt and awaits sentencing for his role in perpetrating this extensive fraud.” Newland, the former director of Philbrick’s secondary art sales company Modern Collections, has consented to forfeit his proceeds in the wire fraud scheme—$76,000—as part of a plea deal. Newland also previously worked in sales at the mega-gallery Hauser & Wirth.