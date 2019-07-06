Injuries Reported in Gas Explosion at Florida Shopping Center

A gas explosion tore through a shopping center in Plantation, Florida, blowing out windows and scattering debris. There were injuries, but no details were available, according to the Miami Herald.

The blast shook The Fountains retail plaza and left an apocalyptic scene. Evan Hoffman, 47, who was working out at the LA Fitness gym at the center said he heard a “huge, huge bang, thump.”

“It started shaking back and forth and the roof tiles started crashing down and the power went out,” he told the Sun Sentinel.

“We saw Good Samaritans carrying the injured,” he said. “there’s a lot of damage, a lot of damage.”

WPLG posted video that showed heavy damage to large swaths of the complex.

