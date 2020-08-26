‘Ink Master’ Star Daniel Silva Gets One Year Behind Bars in Death of YouTuber Corey La Barrie

Read it at ABC7 Los Angeles
Ink Master star Daniel Silva has been sentenced to 364 days in jail for the May crash that killed his friend, popular YouTuber Corey La Barrie. Silva was initially arrested and charged with murder after crashing his McLaren sports car at a high speed in Los Angeles, killing La Barrie. Over the summer, the 27-year-old agreed to enter a no-contest plea to manslaughter, which carried with it a maximum four-year sentence. In addition to his year behind bars, Silva must also complete 250 hours of community service and will remain on probation for the next five years.