CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Inmate Escapes From 12th Floor of Oklahoma Jail With Giant Bed Sheet Rope

    PRISON BREAK

    Pilar Melendez

    Reporter

    Twitter/KOCO

    Authorities on Friday were searching for an inmate who escaped from the 12th floor of the Oklahoma County Jail using a rope made from bed sheets. Pablo Daniel Robledo and his cellmate, Jose Balentin Hernandez, smashed a window before climbing down using the sheets, the Oklahoma City Police Department said. Video footage showed Robledo on the south wall of the jail building at around 5:25 a.m—he hadn’t been found by late Friday morning. Hernandez broke his leg and was detained by officials before being taken to a local hospital. According to online records, Robledo has been at the Oklahoma County Jail since June 2019 and is facing several charges, including first-degree murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and misdemeanor domestic abuse.

    Read it at KOCO