Inmate Escapes From 12th Floor of Oklahoma Jail With Giant Bed Sheet Rope
PRISON BREAK
Authorities on Friday were searching for an inmate who escaped from the 12th floor of the Oklahoma County Jail using a rope made from bed sheets. Pablo Daniel Robledo and his cellmate, Jose Balentin Hernandez, smashed a window before climbing down using the sheets, the Oklahoma City Police Department said. Video footage showed Robledo on the south wall of the jail building at around 5:25 a.m—he hadn’t been found by late Friday morning. Hernandez broke his leg and was detained by officials before being taken to a local hospital. According to online records, Robledo has been at the Oklahoma County Jail since June 2019 and is facing several charges, including first-degree murder, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and misdemeanor domestic abuse.