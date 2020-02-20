CHEAT SHEET
Inmate Says He Killed Two Child Molesters Because He Wanted a Transfer
A convicted murderer has admitted in a letter to a newspaper that he killed two child molesters because California prison officials refused to transfer him to a unit where he would not have to mix with sex criminals. Jonathan Watson used a fellow prisoner’s cane to bludgeon David Bobb, 48, and Graham De Luis-Conti, 62, at the state lockup in Corcoran last month. The Mercury News said Watson killed one inmate because he was watching PBS Kids, and then killed the other on his way to turn himself in. “I figured I’d just do everybody a favor,” he wrote. “In for a penny, in for a pound.” Watson said he would do it again: “Being a lifer, I’m in a unique position where I sometimes have access to these people and I have so little to lose.”