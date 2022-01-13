Innocent Woman Killed, Kids Hurt, in Disastrous Houston Police Chase
FIERY
An innocent woman was killed in Houston on Monday night, and others were injured, when a police chase ended in a fiery, multi-vehicle crash. The squad car is said to have had its lights and sirens blaring as it pursued a suspected robber, but that did not prevent the collision that killed the female driver and sent two children in her car, aged 2 and 5, to the hospital. Per the Houston Chronicle, assistant police chief Chandra Hatcher said it wasn’t immediately clear which car first hit the other to cause the wreck, adding, “After the initial collision occurred, there were other vehicles that were also struck and hit as a result of the accident... We have a total of seven vehicles that were involved in the crash.” She also claimed that a fire broke out in the cop car after the impact, though it was extinguished “fairly quickly.” Meanwhile, the suspected robber got away.