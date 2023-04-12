Nearly Every Democrat in Washington is Joining Forces to Fight Abortion Ruling
Nearly every Democrat in Washington has joined forces by adding their names to an amicus brief filed in support of the Biden administration’s appeal of a Texas judge’s decision to suspend the Food and Drug Administration’s approval of a key abortion drug. Among the top names are Senate Majority Leader Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Majority Whip and Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Dick Durbin, who say the decision to restrict access to Mifespristone was a “reckless decision by a rogue, Trump-appointed federal judge.” A total of 50 Senators and 190 House Representatives signed the brief, asking the court to stay the district court’s order. “Its perilous consequences reach far beyond mifepristone. Providers and patients rely on the availability of thousands of FDA-approved drugs to treat or manage a range of medical conditions, including asthma, HIV, infertility, heart disease, diabetes, and more,” the lawmakers state.