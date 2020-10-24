CHEAT SHEET
Insanely Corrupt South Carolina Sheriff Gets Probation
He preyed on a young staffer. He had deputies build a chicken coop and a shed on his property. He put his personal handyman on the county payroll. He beat up his girlfriend. But suspended Colleton County, South Carolina, Sheriff Robert Strickland Jr. won’t do any prison time, The State reported. As part of a plea deal, a dozen charges against him were consolidated into three, and he was sentenced to probation on the condition he surrender his badge. His attorney blamed an alcohol problem and the breakup of Strickland’s marriage for his bad behavior. “I may not like the situation I’m in but I put myself here and I understand that,” the sheriff told the judge.