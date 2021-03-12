CHEAT SHEET
Insanely Rare Yellow Cardinal Spotted in Illinois Yard
NOT SEEING RED
An Illinois couple was visited by a super-rare yellow cardinal—and they have photos to prove it. Chelsea Curry of Rushville submitted a picture of the lemon-hued bird to a local TV station, and an expert has confirmed it’s a specimen so scarce there are only a dozen others in the eastern U.S. and Canada. The birds have a genetic mutation that blocks the enzyme that turns other cardinals red. Curry said she didn’t even know there was such a thing as a yellow cardinal until she Googled it. “I wish I could tell him how special he is,” she told the Chicago Tribune.