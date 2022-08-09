‘Insecure’ Actress Denise Dowse in Coma Battling Meningitis
‘VIRULENT’
Actor Denise Dowse slipped into a coma while sickened with a “virulent form of meningitis,” her sister said Friday. Dowse, known for her roles on Insecure and Beverly Hills, 90210, remained in the coma as of Tuesday afternoon, TMZ confirmed. “I am requesting support and prayers be offered me and my sister,” Tracey Dowse, who identified herself as a “private person,” wrote. “She is currently in the hospital in a coma brought on by a virulent form of meningitis. Her doctors do not know when she will come out of the coma as it was not medically induced.” Dowse spent 10 years playing Yvonne Teasley on 90210 and recurred as Insecure’s Dr. Rhonda Pine from 2017 to 2020. Her extensive resume also includes stints on Grey’s Anatomy, New Amsterdam, Seinfeld, Gilmore Girls, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer.