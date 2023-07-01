‘Insensitive’ United CEO Sorry for Flying on Private Jet
TONE DEAF
United CEO Scott Kirby has issued a mea culpa after he charted a private jet to get from New Jersey to Colorado while his airline canceled thousands of flights and left many passengers stranded in airports for days. “Taking a private jet was the wrong decision because it was insensitive to our customers who were waiting to get home,” Kirby said in a statement. “I sincerely apologize to our customers and our team members who have been working around-the-clock for several days—often through severe weather— to take care of our customers... I promise to better demonstrate my respect for the dedication of our team members and the loyalty of our customers.” United said in a statement that the company did not pay for the cost of Kirby’s charter flight.