Inside Iran’s Long-Running War Against American Drones in the Middle East

When Iranian troops fired a missile at an American drone flying over burning tankers in the Gulf last week, it was only the latest chapter in a long-running, low-level robot war.

For at least a decade, Iran and the militants its backs in Yemen, Iraq, and Syria have hacked, shot down, and nearly rammed American drones to evade America’s prying eyes in the sky and register their displeasure with the U.S. without the risk of starting a war. And late Wednesday Iran claimed to have shot down an American RQ-4 drone flying over Iranian territory. So when did the drone jousting start?

