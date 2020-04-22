TEL AVIV – After three inconclusive elections in the past year, Israel’s political impasse came to a merciful resolution this week with a power-sharing agreement between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main rival, former military chief Benny Gantz.

The coalition deal reached is, even by the low standards of Israeli politics, convoluted and unprecedented, with each individual set to serve for 18 months as prime minister, among a slew of other clauses and legalese. But Netanyahu, often nicknamed “the magician,” will of course be going first, marking a dramatic resurrection since last fall for a politician still facing three serious corruption indictments.

In the process, Netanyahu managed to force Gantz into a humbling volte-face on his central election pledge—“just not Bibi”—and smashed the opposition into pieces. By agreeing to sit in government with Netanyahu, Gantz’s Blue and White party has also implicitly shielded the long-serving premier from any legal challenges to his continued rule. The annexation of West Bank settlements, per the agreement, looms as early as this summer.