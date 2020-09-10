Inside the European City Overrun by Deadly Drug Cartels

A Spanish coastal city near the border of Gibraltar, La Línea de la Concepción is close to the top of the list of places not to visit—or, at least, that’s the impression imparted by La Línea: Shadow of Narco, Netflix’s new four-part docuseries (available now) about the area’s rampant crime and corruption courtesy of drug trafficking and tobacco smuggling. As more than one speaker remarks during the course of this two-hour non-fiction effort, it’s a locale so thoroughly dominated by narcos that it’s on the verge of becoming the next Medellín. Which, as you might imagine, hasn’t done wonders for its tourism or business climate.

Executive produced by Luis Velo and Guillermo Gómez, and directed by Pepe Mora, La Línea: Shadow of Narco is a snapshot of this beautiful locale, which residents praise for its warm weather, cheap bars, plentiful fishing, and fantastic beaches. Alas, while those wide stretches of pristine sand are an ideal destination to frequent during the day, they’re best avoided at the dead of night, when they become infested with high-speed smuggling boats that bring in 70 percent of Spain’s hash. Given its close proximity to Morocco, where said drugs (as well as cocaine) are harvested and packaged for distribution, La Línea has become the main gateway for Northern African narcotics into Spain and, by extension, Europe. The result for this small province is that the narcos rule the roost, both via violence and by providing locals with an easy and lucrative means of making money for themselves and their families.

The narcos’ ability to entice average men and women to work with them is made easier by the fact that, as Mayor Juan Franco explains, unemployment is rampant and education is scarce in La Línea. Thirty percent of those who are unemployed don’t have a secondary education, and half of that group doesn’t even have a primary education. “To put it plainly, they don’t know their ass from their elbow. They don’t know how to hold a tray,” says Franco, articulating his point—and his frustration—with surprising bluntness. In such an environment, Franco has found it immensely difficult to combat the burgeoning narco scourge by dissuading people from taking the easy and profitable way out. Making matters worse, a lack of financial resources and a general national disinterest in offering assistance—and reform—has hampered any attempts to implement systemic changes that might further allow authorities to get control of their problem.