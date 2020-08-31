Inside the Final Days of Robin Williams

Robin Williams’ self-inflicted death on Aug. 11, 2014, at the age of 63 shocked the world, not only because few knew that the acclaimed actor had been suffering in any way, but because despite his history of substance-abuse problems, his effusive, uninhibited, hyperactive spirit was so joyous and infectious that it simply didn’t gibe with suicide. With no concrete explanation for why he’d taken his own life, the media filled in the gaps with wild speculation about depression, drugs, and financial woes. None of those guesses, however, did anything to alleviate the sheer mystery of it all. It was simply incomprehensible—to fans, friends and family.

And, as Robin’s Wish makes clear, it also didn’t make sense to Williams himself.

Tylor Norwood’s documentary (premiering Sept. 1 on VOD) is an intimate look at the final days of the Hollywood star, whose success as both a comedian and a dramatic actor made him one of his era’s most beloved headliners. Considering that focus, it’s far from a comprehensive non-fiction biopic; those looking for copious movie clips, or a chronological timeline of his professional and personal ups and downs, will have to look elsewhere. Yet while that narrow perspective does much to hamper its impact, it nonetheless achieves its limited primary goal: bringing to light the fact that, rather than a man who killed himself simply out of unhappiness or addiction, Williams was a victim of a little-known condition that left him mentally and physically compromised, unsure of himself, and terrifyingly adrift.