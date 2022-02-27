Inside the Little Green House on K Street, D.C.’s Most Scandalous Private Club

The most famous of the scandals that centered around the Little Green House on K Street was the Teapot Dome Scandal. It would leave the biggest black mark on the Harding Administration’s sullied historical reputation, that is if you don’t take into consideration the President’s insatiable appetite for affairs.

But this scheme, which involved bribery, control over a large portion of the U.S. oil reserves, and a corruption trial that would land the Secretary of the Interior in jail, was just the tip of the iceberg of the goings on at what could be known as the playboy mansion of the Harding administration.

In 1960, history professor Sidney Warren described the house as “part brothel, part speakeasy,” and it would become infamous as the location where the personal and business dealings of some of Harding’s closest friends-cum-political appointees reached their sordid peak.