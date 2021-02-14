Morfydd Clark is writhing on the floor, moaning and clawing at her face in ecstasy. In slow waves, she seems to be electrified—not by man, but by The Holy Spirit, touched in divine reward for her devotion to God. The light warps and dims around her. Her breathing grows louder. She is special. She is chosen. She is, for an instant, pulling the skin right off her own skull, flashing a glimpse of the flesh beside her eyes.

To use English writer-director Rose Glass’s coined term, the “god-gasm” scene in Saint Maud is as unsettling as it is riveting—much of her unholy debut feature is. As Maud, a palliative care nurse looking after a once-glamorous dancer in her dying days, Clark concocts a queasy mix of devotion and delusion, god-complex narcissism and pitiable vulnerability. She’s as righteous and alienated as Travis Bickle, with a religious fetish to boot. It’s telling that the fit of ecstasy comes early in the film; it’s an innocuous spectacle compared to what will come soon.

Clark, 30, laughs at the term her director coined for the scene. “Maud would never, ever see them as god-gasms,” she says by phone from New Zealand, where she’s spent the length of the pandemic shooting Amazon’s upcoming Lord of the Rings series. (Living in a country which all but banished the coronavirus eight months ago is “like being on Mars,” she says.) “For Maud, they were just brief moments of connection to something. That kind of just amplified her loneliness to me.”

Maud’s connection to God becomes a tangible force in the scene. “I didn’t want it to just be this cerebral, academic, or entirely faith-based thing that’s just in her head, that we as an audience don’t have any access to,” Glass explains. “Writhing around, seeming to have an orgasm, that’s something that people can probably wrap their heads around a bit more.” It’s something people who don’t follow faiths of their own can relate to: “the idea of wanting to transcend your body and feel connected to something bigger. Tapping into the same kind of ecstasy that you can have in, yes, sex,” she adds, but also “drugs, meditation, prayer. Those kinds of states of mind are often quite interlinked.”

In the subject of her psychological horror study, now streaming via Epix, Glass has crafted one of the most fascinating—and recognizable—tragic villains of the genre in years. Maud is a young woman consumed by blind religious fanaticism. In it, she finds purpose, identity, and solace from the trauma that seems to haunt her. (Glass purposely leaves the grim details of Maud’s life vague; we know only that she worked in a hospital and her real name is Katie.) But Maud wants not just to be God’s disciple; she wants to be rewarded for her faith with greatness, marked as superior to the people among whom she’s an outcast.

“To me, she is someone who didn’t grow up with religion,” reveals Glass. In earlier drafts of the script, she had imagined more conventional origins for the character: a “really extreme religious upbringing” that left her unable to “deal with the real world when she grew up. But that sort of felt like maybe we’d seen it before.” The idea of a zealot who only found their faith later in life, “in reaction to something that’s happened in their lives so it’s playing a more active role in holding them together psychologically” interested her far more. It rang truer. One doesn’t have to look far across the real world to see why.

“There’s a lack of questioning in Maud’s way of viewing the world that I think is very prevalent now,” Clark observes. “And I think it comes from having people show you no respect for a long time. Then you’re like, I will not be told what to do at all.” Her mother, who works as a pediatrician, often tells her that we get the people we deserve for what we do or don’t do for them, she says. As she sees it, the villain of Maud’s story is the society that left her to struggle alone. “And I think that happens and has happened a lot. We’re kind of reaping the bitter oats of that, in all the QAnony stuff and things like that.”

Clark is arresting in her portrayal of Maud’s egoism and fragility. She draws compassion for her character’s desire for stability and self-worth, even as Maud’s delusions of self-importance disconcert and repulse us. Glass knew before she’d even finished the script that Clark was the right actor, though her financiers were less certain. “I think they thought maybe she seemed a bit too sweet,” Glass says. So she brought Clark in to perform a scene she knew would shut down their doubts.

It was the demented inverse of the “god-gasm” sequence—a scene set after a brutally devastating night out in which Maud collapses in turmoil rather than ecstasy. Onscreen, Clark thrashes like a woman possessed: trembling violently, vomiting, lurching to the window as fireworks rattle the walls of her decrepit apartment. At the end of it, suddenly, she levitates. “I got her to come in and film that in a sterile casting room with no special effects.” Glass sent the tape to her financiers. “It seemed to persuade them,” she recalls with a laugh.

Clark draws a parallel from what those financiers first thought of her to the circumstances that torture Maud. “I do come across as sweet but that’s our public mask as women,” Clark says. “Women are so grim. I think we’re so dark. Like, we have periods every month, we go through a lot of brutal things.” Horror, as she points out, is baked into many women’s everyday existences—so it goes for many oppressed groups. “So much of the experience of being within those groups is horrific,” she says.

She’s been told not to parse the film’s ambiguities to death in interviews, she warns. But she can say what she saw in Maud: “I thought that she is in some way neurodivergent, which I am. I’ve got ADHD,” Clark says. “And I felt that she was masking a lot, going through the world neurodivergent but also as a woman who is not socially adept, not good at lots of things that we’re supposed to be good at. The things that, for a long time, were the only things that women were valued as.”

“She’s clearly experienced sexual assault before,” Clark adds. “She experiences that within the film, but in a way that I think so many women have. But I also feel that there was intense anxiety throughout her life from getting things wrong, which I kind of understood.”

Her family’s experiences in medicine also informed her view of the character. Apart from her pediatrician mom, two of Clark’s cousins are doctors and one is a nurse. “I didn’t realize how much guilt was part of working in health services, particularly a health service that might be crumbling,” she says. “If you’re not there to change someone in time and you feel part of their humiliation, that kind of guilt is terrible. And I felt that with Maud, her guilt is definitely her biggest cross to bear.”

From another angle, the addictions and ego that fuel social media also helped her grasp Maud’s dysfunction, she says. She credits in particular Aubrey Plaza’s performance as an influencer-obsessed groupie in Ingrid Goes West. “Sometimes I feel aspects of religion in social media,” Clark explains. “You’re either feeling superior or inferior, never comfortably in the middle. And I found that that was really helpful with Maud. When she is feeling like she is above everybody, and when she is feeling like she is just worth nothing? The intense seize of those swings kind of throw her through the plot.”

“She’s just an incredibly lonely, alienated, quite vulnerable person who’s probably in quite bad need of some help and isn’t getting it,” Glass adds. “I think one thing she gets out of her relationship with God is that she feels seen and important.”

Maud craves spiritual redemption in reward for her pain—some of which she inflicts herself in penance. She kneel to pray on scattered kernels of corn; later, she places her hand for a moment on a hot stove. And in one spectacularly gruesome sequence (which sent the theater I first saw the film a year ago into yelps and squirms), Maud lines the inside of her sneakers with thumb tacks, held in place by prayer cards. She steps into them, squelching in her own blood, and takes a blissful walk of penance through her sleepy seaside town.

“I think initially in that scene she self-flagellated or something,” Glass reports breezily. “But she’s an imaginative person. I thought she should come up with a more interesting way of doing it.” She came across the thumb tacks idea “on a self-bondage website, in a forum—doing research, obviously,” she deadpans. “I saw people giving tips and drawing diagrams about stuff you could do to yourself to make your experience a bit more painful, for people who like tying themselves up.” One outlined what Maud ends up doing in the film, “but they used gaffer tape instead of the cards. Anyway, I remember seeing that and being like, ‘Bloody hell,’” she laughs. “Going to put that in something. So I stole that, I have to say.”

The 31-year-old filmmaker is often breathless in conversation—she talks quickly and cheerfully about her film, with little of the loftiness one might expect from a budding horror auteur. When we first speak, Saint Maud had just been pushed from its original 2020 release date. “I was gutted,” she said at the time, “because we’d all been getting ourselves geared up mentally and all that kind of thing. But we’ll see what happens. I’m much more peaceful and at an acceptance now, just trying to get on with some writing stuff.”

It was the early days of the pandemic then—just six weeks into quarantine in the U.S. and in London, where she called from the garden of her home. “I’ve ended up being incredibly lazy most of the time. Like, ‘Oh, I’ll be so productive now, I have all the time in the—oh, it’s 5’o clock already, you’ve done nothing,’” she said then of her pandemic experience so far. Saint Maud would end up delayed twice more, debuting nearly a year later.

She had little interest in mythologizing the film or aggrandizing its intentions. No, there’s no real comment on organized religion in her story, she said. (Glass grew up attending Catholic school, though her family belongs to the Church of England. “I wasn’t especially interested in it. It was just kind of a thing that I was very much around.”) She chose the name “Maud” because it “sounded good,” but imagines that Katie “thought Maud sounded somber and serious and a bit different.” And she notes that what Maud is into isn’t necessarily Catholicism: “She’s created her own specific, individual, strange interpretation of Christianity. It’s kind of cherry-picking things from here and there.”

Glass roots her audience firmly in Maud’s perspective throughout. We see only what Maud believes is real, demons, divine voices, levitations and all—until the film’s searing final frame. Draped in a tablecloth with a rosary around her neck, Maud douses herself in a suspicious clear liquid on the beach. Passerby begin to freeze in horror, but no one moves to stop her. She clicks a lighter aflame and sets herself ablaze.

For a moment, we see what Maud does: a final act of devotion rewarded with glory. She glows like an angel, joyful tears rolling down her face. Those who’ve witnessed her ascension fall to their knees. Then she looks to the sky—and without warning, for a split second, we see her charred body and hear her screaming in agony. “I wanted the whole story to be always told from her perspective, except for that one shot at the end,” Glass says. She knew for her story’s ending to work, Maud’s reality must never falter. “But I still wanted people to be questioning it the whole way along.”

Clark followed Glass’s lead, surrendering to Maud’s reality even as she speculated what could have brought her there. “I played her as someone who has experienced burnout and then experienced a kind of period of psychosis,” she says. “I ultimately just played it as everything that happens to Maud happens to Maud. It’s all real.”