Inside Trump’s Grand Plans for His War With Iran: Wolff

A recurring theme in the second Trump administration has been to address resentments Trump harbored from the first, and that’s included a dismantling of much of America’s soft-power diplomatic influence around the world. The thesis here, to Trump, was that foreign policy should be what he wanted it to be (people should listen to him, not he to them); it should concentrate on big stuff (results!) and that, whatever we do, we should get something for it; and, most of all, we should always win. He has unilaterally replaced the long-standing foreign policy establishment with a visceral show of his and America’s dominance—pronouncements, threats, and constant musings about what he might or might not do. And, most importantly, “the win.” The idea that we had fought wars that we hadn’t won actually confounds him. How could that possibly have happened? He’s counting on being able to sell quick, beautiful victories. “Everybody loves a winner,” as he’s been saying. The Ayatollah is dead. That’s the win. Donald Trump will shortly claim victory—and what comes next ain’t his problem.

