This Furniture Brand Allows You to Customize Every Piece at an Affordable Price
Whether you’re in the market for a new couch, coffee table, or bed frame, Inside Weather has you covered. Manufactured in the Bay Area, Inside Weather’s furniture is all created in-house and made to order so you can get exactly what you want—without spending your entire savings.
For example, let’s say you’re looking for a bedframe; the Haven Bed Frame can be customized based on size, leg style, wood finish, and frame style. Inside Weather also has different types of home decor pieces available as well, including wall art, rugs, and pillows, so you can elevate any room with a specific color palette or theme. Best of all? Free swatches. You can select up to ten fabric swatches in a variety of colors (pink, sapphire, avocado, ash, etc.) to be sent to your home, so you can see if the color fits your aesthetic and design vision prior to placing an order.
Inside Weather Customizable Furniture
Despite the customization and premium quality materials, Inside Weather’s prices are lower than the majority of its competitors, making it a great place to shop for apartment decor, housewarming gifts, and dorm room furniture if you’re on a budget or looking to save a few bucks.